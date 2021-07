6. Gold: Gold on Wednesday dipped marginally by Rs 29 to Rs 46,903 per 10 gram reflecting an overnight fall in global precious metal prices. Silver also tumbled Rs 762 to Rs 68,560 per kilogram from Rs 69,322 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,805 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.33 per ounce.