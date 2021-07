4. Crude oil: Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday after the previous day's rally, supported by expectations of a tighter market as output talks of OPEC+ nations were called off. But concerns that members may start to increase production capped gains. Brent crude was up 0.1 percent at $77.23 a barrel by 0052 GMT. US WTI crude futures were at $76.38 a barrel, up 1.6 percent, from Friday's close.