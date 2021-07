10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 30

10. US economy: The US economy grew solidly in the second quarter, pulling the level of the gross domestic product above its pre-pandemic peak, as massive government aid and vaccinations against COVID-19 fueled spending on goods and services. Gross domestic product increased at a 6.5 percent annualized rate last quarter, the government said in its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP. The economy grew at a 6.3 percent rate in the first quarter, revised down from the previously reported 6.4 percent pace.