2. Asian shares: Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade, with stocks in Hong Kong paring some losses from a two-day rout. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong jumped 1.4 percent. That followed a more than 8 percent decline over two days earlier this week triggered by regulatory fears over sectors such as technology and private education. Mainland Chinese stocks, on the other hand, continued slipping. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.74 percent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.19 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia dipped 0.35 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.16 percent higher.