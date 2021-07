5. Rupee: The rupee pared its early losses to close 6 paise higher at 74.40 against the US dollar on Friday, rising for the third session in a row on the back of weak crude oil prices and gains in the domestic equities. On a weekly basis, the rupee has appreciated 17 paise against the US dollar. The US dollar hovered near its strongest level since early April against the euro Monday, as financial markets looked ahead to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. The greenback was also close to a 12-day high on the safe-haven yen as record-high US equity markets buoyed risk sentiment.