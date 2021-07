7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin investment products and funds registered outflows for a second consecutive week, according to data from digital asset manager CoinShares, highlighting investors' cautious sentiment on the crypto sector as prices continued to stall. Bitcoin outflows hit $10.4 million in the week ended July 16, after outflows of $6.9 million the previous week. Bitcoin was down 12.1 percent in price this month. On Tuesday morning, it was testing a key support of $30,000 and was last down 4 percent at $30,363.