4. Crude oil: Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday, hit by an agreement over the weekend within the OPEC+ group of producers to boost output after an earlier pact fell apart due to objections from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Brent crude was down 1.4 percent at $72.59 a barrel by 0037 GMT, after falling nearly 3 percent last week. US oil was down 1.3 percent at $70.87 a barrel, having declined almost 4 percent last week.