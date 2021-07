9. US consumer prices: US consumer prices increased by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. The US consumer price index jumped 5.4 percent year over year last month, the largest gain since August 2008, following a 5.0 percent increase in the 12 months through May, the Labor Department said. CPI increased 0.9 percent month over month after advancing 0.6 percent in May.