10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 13

Updated : July 13, 2021 08:18 AM IST

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher on Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India amid strong global cues. The Nifty futures were trading 119.65 points or 0.76 percent higher at the 15,829 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 am.

1. Wall Street | Major stock indexes notched more record highs on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big US companies coming out this week. The S&P 500 rose 15 0.3 percent and DJIA gained 0.4 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.2 percent.

2. Asian stocks | Shares in Asia-Pacific were higher in Tuesday morning trade as investors awaited the release of China’s trade data for June. The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.75 percent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.6 percent. In mainland China, the Shanghai composite rose 0.12 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 0.75 percent. Shares in Australia advanced as the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.52 percent higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.48 percent higher.

3. Indian market | Indian shares pared morning gains to end flat on Monday as losses in IT and metals offset gains in banks and auto stocks. The Sensex ended 13 points lower at 52,372 and the Nifty was up 3 points at 15,692.

4. Crude oil | Oil rose on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day's drop, as expectations of further declines in US crude inventories outweighed fears that spreading COVID-19 variants could derail a global economic recovery. Brent crude for September climbed 0.3 percent to $75.41 a barrel by 0036 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $74.33 a barrel, up 0.3 percent.

5. Rupee | The rupee pared some of its initial gains to settle 6 paise higher at 74.58 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking gains in most regional currencies and possible inflows related to an upcoming IPO. Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.16 percent to 92.28.

6. Gold | Gold on Monday dipped Rs 143 to Rs 47,923 per 10 grams with a fall in global precious metal prices. Silver, however, ended Rs 103 higher to Rs 69,297. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,804 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.01 per ounce.

7. Bitcoin | Trading volumes at major cryptocurrency exchanges fell by more than 40 percent in June, research showed on Monday, with a regulatory crackdown in China and lower volatility among the factors depressing activity. On Tuesday morning, Bitcoin was trading 3.24 percent lower at $33,140.

8. Retail Infaltion: India's retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) marginally rose 6.26 percent in June as compared to 6.09 percent reported a year earlier.

9. Real estate: Private equity (PE) investment inflows into the Indian real estate sector stood at $2.7 billion or Rs 14,300 crore during the first half of 2021. This inflow is equivalent to 41 percent of the investment that the sector saw in the entire year of 2020.

10. PMC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monday told the Delhi High Court that it has given in-principle approval for setting up a small finance bank, which will take over the scam-hit PMC Bank soon.

