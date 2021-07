5. Rupee: The Indian rupee snapped a five-week fall on the back of dollar inflows towards initial public offerings while the benchmark 10-year bond yield posted its biggest weekly rise in five months on the back of rising worries over inflation. The rupee closed at 74.6375/6475 per dollar compared to its close of 74.7050. On the week, the unit gained around 0.14 percent, its first weekly rise in six weeks.