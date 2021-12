1 / 10 Wall Street: The momentum slowed and the stocks pulled back from the recent record levels on Wall Street Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell the most, down 1.4 percent. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 fell nearly 1 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares declined Tuesday morning following Wall Street’s pullback from record highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down nearly 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.2 percent. Chinese blue chips were down 0.4 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI declined nearly 1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was flat but red. Elsewhere, Australian shares declined marginally.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares closed sharply lower Monday, pulled by financial and FMCG stocks. Sensex declined over 500 points to 58,283. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,368, down 145 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices turned red after opening higher Tuesday as investors worried about oil demand after renewed restrictions imposed in Europe and Asia. Brent crude declined marginally to $74.33 and the US oil was trading at $71.22.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee gave up early gains to close flat at 75.78 Monday as sell-off in domestic equities and firming crude oil prices weighed on the forex sentiment. Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.32 percent to 96.40.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Monday rose to Rs 48,164 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also surged by Rs 440 to Rs 61,151 per kilogram. Both precious metals were mixed in the international market Tuesday, with gold rising to $1,789 and silver flat at $22.29 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin declined over 3.5 percent to $46,990 Tuesday morning, ahead of Federal Reserve meeting and an expected hike in interest rates. The coin is down 8 percent over the past seven days, per data from coinmarketcap.com. Ether prices also declined over 5 percent to $3,780.



8 / 10 Retail inflation: India's retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.91 percent in the month of November 2021 as compared to 6.93 percent reported in the year-ago period. Continue reading



9 / 10 Budget deficit: State governments could report a combined budget deficit of 3 percent which will be well below the target of 3.6 percent, Credit Suisse said. Continue reading