10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 6

4. Crude oil: US crude oil futures were on track for their biggest weekly decline since late October Friday, with prices coming under pressure as top consumers impose travel restrictions amid the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. However, rising tensions in the Middle East provided a floor under the market. The two benchmarks of crude oil—Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate—are on track for 6.6 percent loss this week, the biggest since mid-March and the end of October, respectively. While US WTI was unmoved at $69.09 a barrel, brent slipped 2 cents at $71.27 on Friday.