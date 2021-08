1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Wall Street indexes closed lower Thursday following suicide attacks at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed at least 12 US service members and scores of Afghans. The S&P 500 lost 0.6 percent, a day after setting its latest record high. Nasdaq and DJIA lost almost half a percent each. Despite the pullback, market indicators that traditionally signal worry on Wall Street were little changed.









2 / 10 2. Asian stocks: Asia-Pacific markets tumbled in early trade on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium. In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 fell 0.29 percent with most sectors trading lower. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.85 percent while the Topix index fell 0.74 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.33 percent.









3 / 10 3. Dalal Street: The Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains to end a choppy session on Thursday on a flat note, as financial stocks weakened ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts. The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 4.89 points higher at 55,949.10, and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,636.90, up 2.25 points from its previous close.









4 / 10 4. Crude oil: Oil prices rose Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about near term supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 0.2 percent to $67.58 a barrel. Brent crude futures similarly rose 0.2 percent to $71.23 a barrel.









5 / 10 5. Gold: Gold on Thursday rose Rs 70 to Rs 47,249 per 10 grams. Silver tumbled Rs 552 to Rs 62,720 per kg. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,785 per ounce and silver also dipped marginally to USD 23.65 per ounce.









6 / 10 6. Rupee: The Indian rupee eked out a marginal 2 paise gain to close at 74.22 against the US dollar Thursday as participants looked for fresh triggers. The rupee ended flat against the dollar, tracking mixed regional cues ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. The dollar index was flat this and traders will look at today jobless claims and GDP data for further cues.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: The cryptocurrencies traded in the red ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Symposium that begins today. Bitcoin lost 3 percent to trade below $48,000 and Ether followed, dropping almost 3 percent to trade at $3,129.









7 / 10 7. RBI penalties: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has imposed penalties on two co-operative banks and a non-banking financial company (NBFC), for deficiencies in certain regulatory compliance.









9 / 10 9. Resolution framework: There are hardly any takers for the debt restructuring facility offered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under its Resolution Framework 2.0. According to CRISIL Ratings, hardly 1 percent of the eligible companies in their portfolio have opted for this scheme.