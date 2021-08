1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks pushed higher again on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more milestones for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 added another 0.2 percent, its fifth gain in a row. DJIA and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 0.1 percent, each.









2. Asian equities: Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in early trade on Thursday, as US markets again surged to record highs. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.36 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.31 percent. The Bank of Korea raised its rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.13 percent after the rate announcement.









3. D-Street: The Indian equity benchmark indices slipped from intra-day record highs to close flat Wednesday. The Sensex closed 15 points lower at 55,944 whereas the Nifty50 index rose 10 points to a record closing high of 16,634.









4. Oil: Oil prices rose more than 1 percent Wednesday, extending gains for a third session, after US government data showed that fuel demand climbed to its highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude rose 1.7 percent to settle at $72.25 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 1.2 percent to end at $68.36 a barrel.









5. Gold: Gold on Wednesday eased Rs 431 to Rs 47,612 per 10 grams despite rupee appreciation. Silver also lost Rs 219 to Rs 63,474 per kg. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,786.01 per ounce and silver was marginally down at USD 23.69 per ounce.









6. Rupee: The rupee on Wednesday declined by 5 paise to close at 74.24 against the US currency due to a stronger dollar in the overseas markets. Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading 0.04 percent higher at 92.93.









7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin is trading above $48,000, up over 1.15 percent in the last 24 hours. The world's largest crypto is nearly 9 percent higher for the week, up as compared to ether (7 percent) and lower as compared to Cardano (30 percent).









8. NSE: National Stock Exchange (NSE) has directed its members, including stockbrokers, to discontinue the sale of digital gold on their platforms by September 10. The direction came after capital markets regulator Sebi said that certain members are providing a platform to their clients for buying and selling digital gold.









9. Bad bank: India could get the license for the bad bank very soon, Debashish Panda, the secretary of the Department of Financial Services said Wednesday. The IBA had filed an application in June with the Registrar of the Companies at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to incorporate both the asset reconstruction company and its debt management company.