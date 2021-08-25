10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 25



1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Major indexes closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 also set a record, rising 0.2 percent to close at 4,486.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent.









2 / 10 2. Asian stocks: Asia-Pacific stocks rose in early trade Wednesday, as optimism continued to drive US stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs overnight. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was up 0.55 percent. Over in South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.42 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.41 percent.









3 / 10 3. Dalal Street: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday, with both indices notching record gains, tracking positive cues from the global markets. The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 55,959, over 403 points higher and the Nifty50 index closed over 128 points higher at 16,624.









4 / 10 4. Oil: Following a 3 percent jump on Tuesday as vaccine optimism also lifted commodities, oil prices were in positive territory in the morning during Asia hours. International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.11 percent to $71.18 per barrel. US crude futures was just above the flatline at $67.60.









5 / 10 5. Rupee: The rupee appreciated further by 3 paise to close at 74.19 against the US dollar on Tuesday following a strong rally in the domestic equity markets. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 percent to 93.04.









6 / 10 6. Gold: Gold on Tuesday jumped Rs 16 to Rs 47,584 per 10 grams despite rupee appreciation. Silver also gained Rs 613 to Rs 62,927 per kg. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,806.39 per ounce and silver was marginally down at USD 23.83 per ounce.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin edged back below $50,000, which was breached for the first time since May on Monday. The digital currency was down 2.07 percent at about $48,040.









8 / 10 8. GDP projection: A research report by SBI suggests India's GDP is expected to grow at 18.5 percent with an upward bias in the first quarter of the financial year. This estimate is lower than RBI's projection of 21.4 percent. Continue reading









9 / 10 9. India's crude oil production: India's crude oil production fell by over 3 percent in July, as ONGC produced less than its targets. India produced 2.5 million tonnes of crude oil, lesser as compared to 9.9 million produced a year ago. Continue reading





