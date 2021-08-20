  • Home>
  • photos>
  • market>

  • 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 20

View as Slide Show Image

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 20

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 20

The Indian market is likely to see a gap-down opening on Friday as the SGX Nifty was down over 200 points or 1.32 percent at 16,374.00 versus Nifty Futures' Wednesday close of 16,572.30.