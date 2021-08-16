View as Slide Show Image

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 16

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
The Indian equity market is likely to open on a subdued note on Monday following a muted trend in the Asian peers. At 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 39 points or 0.24 percent lower at 16,479, indicating a mildly negative start for the broader index in India.