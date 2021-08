1 / 10 1. Wall Street | Major US stock indexes shook off a weak start and ended 0.3 percent higher Thursday, notching another round of record highs for the S&P 500. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed marginally higher at less than 0.1 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose 0.3 percent.









2 / 10 2. Asian stocks | South Korean stocks led losses among the Asia-Pacific markets in Friday morning trade. The broader Kospi in South Korea was down by 1.61 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.17 percent. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.49 percent higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.43 percent lower.









3 / 10 3. Indian market | The Indian equity benchmark indices closed at record highs, nearly a percent higher, on Thursday led by strong gains in IT, PSU banks, and media stocks. The Sensex rose 318 points to end at 54,843 and Nifty50 surged 82 points to end at 16,364.









4 / 10 4. Crude oil | Oil prices fell for a second day Friday after the IEA warned demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging cases of COVID-19 worldwide has forced governments to revive restrictions on movement. Brent crude was down 0.4 percent at $71.00 a barrel. US crude was off 0.5 percent at $68.76 a barrel. The benchmarks are still heading for a slight gain this week.









5 / 10 5. Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to close at 74.25 against the US dollar Thursday as heavy buying in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback bolstered investor sentiment. Besides, fresh foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic unit. Meanwhile, the dollar index dipped 0.04 percent to 92.87.









6 / 10 6. Gold | Gold on Thursday rose marginally to Rs 46,388 per 10 gram amid a gain in global precious metal prices. However, Silver plunged Rs 917 to Rs 62,771 per kilogram. In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,756 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.44 per ounce.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin | Bitcoin is trading lower Friday, slipping below $45,000 after notching gains and reaching a three-month high above $46,000 earlier this week. Analysts are saying the crypto is taking a breather from its rally. It was last trading nearly 2.5 percent down at $44,981.









8 / 10 8. Retail inflation | Retail inflation eased to 5.59 percent in July mainly due to softening food prices, according to official data released Thursday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.26 percent in June and 6.73 percent in July 2020. Continue reading









9 / 10 9. Vehicle sales data | Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 45 percent to 2.64 lakh units in July as compared to 1.82 lakh units in the same month last year. According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches during July fell 2 percent to 12.53 lakh units from 12.81 lakh units, YoY. Continue reading