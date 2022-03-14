Trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India on Monday with a loss of 66 points. Among other pre-market open cues, Asian shares advanced on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting raged on while oil prices extended a downward trend. Gold lost some of its sheen on Monday, easing 0.6 percemt to $1,972 an ounce and away from last week's peak at $2,069 and FPIs pulled out Rs 41,168 crore from equities, Rs 4,431 crore from the debt segment making it the sixth consecutive month of FPI outflows from the Indian markets. Here are 10 things you should know before the market opens on Monday: