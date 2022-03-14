

1 / 10 Wall Street | Shares slid on Friday, pressured by uncertainty about the conflict in Ukraine and expectations the Fed will hike US interest rates next week. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell, weighed down by tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 229.88 points to 32,944.19, the S&P 500 lost 55.21 points to 4,204.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 286.15 points to 12,843.81.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian shares advanced on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting raged on. Bond markets braced for rate rises in the US and UK this week. S&P 500 stock futures added 0.7 percent, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 percent.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India on Monday with a loss of 66 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,583 levels on the Singaporean exchange.



4 / 10 D-Street | Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 managed to close higher for a fourth straight day on Friday but lost steam. Gains in pharma stocks were offset by losses in select auto counters.



5 / 10 Brent Crude | Oil prices extended a downward trend on Monday as a US official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine. Brent crude futures fell $1.82, or 1.6 percent, to $110.85 a barrel while WTI crude futures fell $2.41, or 2.2 percent, to $106.92 a barrel.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee pared its initial gains and settled 18 paise lower at 76.61 (provisional) against the US currency on Friday amid dollar demand from oil importers and state-run power companies.



7 / 10 Gold Prices | Gold lost some of its safe-haven charms on Monday, easing 0.6 percemt to $1,972 an ounce and away for last week's peak at $2,069.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The global crypto market cap is $1.73 trillion, a 0.71 percent decrease over the last day. Bitcoin is currently $38,890.65. Ethereum was trading at $2,567.53. Memecoin SHIB was up 0.47 percent, while Dogecoin fell by 1.78 percent. Cardano was up by 1.46 percent at $0.8065. Solana was down by 0.58 percent to $80.99.



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine War | Talks between Russia and Ukraine are to resume on Monday, say Ukrainian negotiators and the Kremlin, after both sides hail progress at earlier rounds aimed at ending more than two weeks of fighting, AFP reported.