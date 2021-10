1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks wobbled to a mix finish on Wall Street Tuesday, with S&P 500 rising 0.3 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose 0.8, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1 percent.









2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares rose mostly Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded over half a percent higher. Japan's Nikkei index declined 0.47 percent. Chinese blue chips were trading 0.32 percent higher. And South Korea’s Kospi was higher half a percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 0.19 percent.









3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian share scaled fresh peaks Monday, notching a straight sixth day of gains. Sensex closed 459 points higher at 61,756, and the Nifty50 index surged 138 points to end at 18,543.









4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices were flat Tuesday morning, with US crude futures were trading flat-to-negative at $82.40. And Brent crude futures were flat at $84.26.









5 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Thursday rose marginally by Rs 75 to Rs 47,213 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December declined Rs 20 to Rs 63,271 per kilogram. In the international market, gold surged to USD 1,772 per ounce and silver rose to USD 23.405 per ounce.









6 / 10 Rupee: The rupee gained 9 paise to end at 75.35 against the US currency on Monday, tracking a stronger greenback against key rivals overseas. The dollar index was up 0.19 percent to 94.12.









7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin declined nearly half a percent Tuesday morning and was trading at $61,878. It is up almost 9 percent for the week. Ether prices also declined nearly 2 percent as it traded at $3,795, up over 8 percent for the week.









8 / 10 India's exports: The country's exports rose by 40.5 percent to USD 15.13 billion during October 1-14. The hike came on the back of healthy performance by key sectors such as petroleum products, engineering and chemicals. Continue reading









9 / 10 RBI's State of Economy report: With the vaccination drive picking up pace and COVID-19 mortality rate coming down, it is time for India to embark on a new trajectory of sustainable and inclusive growth, said a Reserve Bank article on the 'State of Economy'. Continue reading