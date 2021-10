1 / 10 Wall Street: US stocks ended another Friday session higher again on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its best week since July. The S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rose 0.7 and 0.5 percent, respectively, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over 1 percent.









2 / 10 Asian equities: Asia mostly traded lower Monday ahead of the release of China’s key economic data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.35 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei index declined 0.3 percent. Chinese blue chips were trading lower. And South Korea’s Kospi declined marginally. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 0.3 percent.









3 / 10 Indian market: Benchmark Indices scaled fresh peaks last Thursday led by buying across the sectors. Sensex closed 568 points higher at 61,305, and the Nifty50 index surged 176 points to end at 18,338.









4 / 10 Brent crude price: Oil prices surged higher Monday morning on the back of supply deficit forecasts. US crude futures surged to $83.31. Brent crude futures jumped to $85.59.









5 / 10 Rupee vs dollar: The rupee gained 11 paise to end at 75.26 against the US currency on Thursday. Besides, fresh foreign capital inflows also helped the domestic unit post gains for a second straight day. The dollar index fell 0.28 percent to 93.81.









6 / 10 Gold price today: Gold futures on MCX Thursday declined by Rs 668 to Rs 47,882 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December also declined Rs 315 to Rs 63,555 per kilogram. In the international market, gold surged to USD 1,771 per ounce and silver rose to USD 23.43 per ounce.









7 / 10 Bitcoin price today: The cryptocurrency topped $60,000 for the first time in six months Friday, nearing its all-time high, as hopes grew that US regulators would allow a futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF). It was last trading almost 2 percent higher at $62,243 – up over 12 percent in the last 7 days.









8 / 10 FM Sitharaman: Opportunities galore in India for all investors and industry stakeholders with the current reset in the global supply chain and clear-headed and committed leadership in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.









9 / 10 FPI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have turned net sellers in the capital markets in October so far, reversing the trend of net investments in the previous two months, due to depreciation in the rupee and global factors, experts said.