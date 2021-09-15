10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 15



1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks went back to falling on Wall Street Tuesday after a blip higher the day before, giving the S&P 500 its sixth loss in the last seven trading days. The benchmark index had started higher after the latest data on inflation came in better than economists had expected, but those gains faded quickly. Bond yields fell following the report. The S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 0.8 percent. And the Nasdaq lost 0.4 percent.









2 / 10 2. Asian equities: Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower in Wednesday morning trade following losses overnight on Wall Street, with investors reacting to the release of Chinese economic data. Mainland Chinese stocks fell, with the Shanghai composite down about 0.3 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 1.44 percent. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 1.05 percent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.28 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.51 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.85 percent lower.









3 / 10 3. D-Street: The Indian equity benchmark indices scaled record highs during the session Tuesday and snapped losing streak to close higher. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at a high of 58,247, as it rose 69 points and the Nifty50 index surged 25 points to end at 17,380, a record closing high for the benchmark.









4 / 10 4. Crude oil: Oil prices ended largely unchanged Tuesday as tropical storm Nicholas brought heavy rain and power outages in Texas but caused less damage to US energy infrastructure than Hurricane Ida caused earlier this month. Brent crude settled at $73.60 a barrel after hitting a session high of $74.28. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $70.46, after touching a high of $71.22.









5 / 10 5. Rupee: The rupee pared its early gains to close flat at 73.68 against the US currency on Tuesday due to inflationary concerns and a muted trend in domestic equities. The dollar index was trading marginally down at 92.61.









6 / 10 6. Gold: Gold on Tuesday rose by Rs 385 to Rs 46,908 per 10 grams in line with decline in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation. Silver, however, also gained Rs 361 to Rs 63,299 per kg. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,807.10 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.89 per ounce.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, regained some lost ground Tuesday evening. It was last trading almost 5 percent higher above $47,000. Altcoins followed the upmove, with Ether rising almost 4 percent in the last 24 hours.









8 / 10 8. WPI Inflation: The wholesale price-based inflation rose marginally to 11.39 percent in August, mainly due to higher prices of manufactured goods, even as prices of food articles softened. Continue reading









9 / 10 9. Indian exports: India's exports rose by 45.76 percent to USD 33.28 billion in August, as against USD 22.83 billion in the same month last year, according to commerce ministry data released on Tuesday. Continue reading





