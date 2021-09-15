  • Home>
  • photos>
  • market>

  • 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 15

View as Slide Show Image

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 15

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 15

Indian equities are likely to witness a flat-to-positive opening Wednesday, taking cues from the September futures contract of SGX Nifty50, which was trading 38 points or 0.22 percent higher at 17,425.