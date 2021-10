1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks fell broadly Thursday and closed out September with their worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic. The S&P 500 notched its first monthly drop since January, falling over 1 percent Thursday. DJIA slipped over 1.6 percent and tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped half a percent.









2 / 10 2. Asian stocks: Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Friday morning trade following an overnight drop on Wall Street. Australian stocks led losses regionally, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling over 2 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.41 percent. Elsewhere, South Korea’s Kospi dipped 1.31 percent. In Southeast Asia, the Straits Times index in Singapore declined about 1 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.74 percent lower.









3 / 10 3. D-Street: The Indian equity benchmark indices slumped over half a percent Thursday as media, metal, and financial stocks witnessed selling pressure ahead of the monthly expiry of derivative contracts. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 59,126, as it slumped 286 points and the Nifty50 index slipped 93 points to end at 17,618.









4 / 10 4. Oil: Oil prices closed mixed Thursday with benchmark US crude oil rising to $75.03 a barrel whereas Brent crude oil fell to $78.52 a barrel.









5 / 10 5. Rupee: The Indian rupee on Thursday dropped another 9 paise to mark its lowest closing level in over five weeks at 74.23 against the US currency.









6 / 10 6. Gold: Gold on Thursday rose by Rs 775 to Rs 45,769 per 10 grams as internationally the prices surged over 2 percent. Silver also rose Rs 1,214 to Rs 58,386 per kilogram. In the international market, gold was trading slightly below the flatline USD 1,755 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.08 per ounce.









7 / 10 7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin was up over 5 percent at $43,716.97 on Thursday, adding $2,174.07 to its previous close. It was last up almost 2 percent. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency has gained over 57 percent from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose over 5 percent to $3,001.48.









8 / 10 8. Foreign exchange reserves: The country's foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms, including valuation effects, increased by USD 34.1 billion during the June quarter compared to USD 27.9 billion in the year-ago period.









9 / 10 9. KV Kamath: Veteran banker K V Kamath on Thursday said Narendra Modi government's asset monetisation program is doable and it completes the economic picture. Continue reading