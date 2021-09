1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Major indexes ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after spending much of the day wobbling between gains and losses. For parts of the afternoon the market had looked like it would recoup some of the losses it took in a big pullback a day earlier, but by the closing bell even those gains had mostly fizzled. The S&P 500 and DJIA closed 0.1 percent lower each and the Nasdaq closed 0.2 percent higher.









2. Asian equities: Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Wednesday morning trade. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.3 percent in early trade. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped fractionally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.13 percent lower.









3. D-Street: Indian equity benchmarks rebounded Tuesday to recoup most of the losses in the past two days. The Sensex index rose 514 points to close at 59,005 and Nifty50 gauge settled at 17,563, up 166 points from its previous close.









4. Oil: Oil prices rose modestly in a see-saw session Tuesday, as concerns about the global consumption outlook counterbalanced the struggle by big OPEC producers pump enough supply to meet growing demand. Both benchmarks were at one point up by $1 per barrel, but Brent crude pared gains and was up just 32 cents to $74.24 a barrel.









5. Gold: Gold Tuesday rose by Rs 358 to Rs 46,278 per 10 grams inline with weak global precious metal prices and rupee appreciation. Silver gained Rs 751 to Rs 59,609 per kilogram.









6. Rupee: The rupee Tuesday rebounded by 13 paise to close at 73.61 against the US dollar on the back of strong gains in domestic equities and a weak dollar ahead of the outcome of the US Fed meeting. The dollar index fell 0.14 percent to 93.14.









7. Bitcoin: Cryptocurrency sell-off continued Tuesday though Bitcoin attempted to breakout above $43,000. However, by Wednesday morning the coin was down 1 percent, trading at $42,255. It is down over 10 percent in the last seven days. Ether, its rival, fell nearly 4 percent to trade at $2,868. It is down over 16 percent in the last seven days.









8. Investors on BSE: Premier bourse BSE has added 1 crore registered investor accounts to its platform between June 6 and September 21, taking the total to over 8 crores in a span of just 107 days.









9. FIIs: Foreign institutional investors have been bullish on Indian shares for much of 2021 so far, net offloading only in April, May and July. As of Monday, FIIs have invested a net Rs 64,202 crore in Indian equities so far this year. That is more than double the net purchases of Rs 28,347 crore in the first nine months of 2020.