10 things to know before the opening bell on November 15



1 / 10 Wall Street: The three main US indices rose 0.5-1 percent on Friday, as Johnson & Johnson and big technology and communication stocks led gains. The rebound came after deepening concerns over prolonged inflation spooked investors.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares rose on Monday as US stock futures gained, though investors were cautious ahead of a batch of Chinese economic data due later in the day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Paciofic shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.5 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite down 0.1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.1 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times flat.



3 / 10 D-Street: Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Friday, rising 1.3 percent each, following three days of losses. The 30-scrip index rose 767 points to end at 60,686.7 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark at 18,102.8, up 229.2 points from its previous close. Gains across sectors, led by IT, financial and oil & gas shares, lifted the headline indices.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Benchmarks skidded on Monday, under pressure from expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand. Brent crude futures were up 0.5 percent at $81.6 per barrel and WTI futures up 0.7 percent at $79.12 a barrel.



5 / 10 Fuel rates: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the eleventh day in a row, after the government reduced the excise duty on both the fuels. In the national capital, the price of petrol stood at Rs 103.97 a litre and that of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre.



6 / 10 Dollar: The greenback hovered below an almost 16-month high versus major peers on Monday, as traders awaited fresh clues on the US economy after bringing forward last week bets for a Fed interest rate hike on the back of red-hot inflation. The dollar index -- which measures the currency against six peers -- was little changed at 95.120 from Friday, when it posted its biggest weekly gain since mid-August and touched 95.266 for the first time since July 2020.



7 / 10 Rupee: The rupee strengthened by seven paise to close at 74.45 against the US dollar on Friday, as a firm trend in domestic equities boosted investors' sentiment. The rupee moved between 74.36 and 74.54 during the session before settling at 74.45 against the greenback for the day.



8 / 10 Gold: The yellow metal rose on Friday, posting its best week in six months, with bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge burnished by a surge in US consumer prices. On MCX, December gold futures rose by Rs 130 (0.3 percent) to close at Rs 49,346 per 10 grams.



9 / 10 Bitcoin: The largest and most popular cryptocurrency was up 1.6 percent at $65,661. The sharp gain in Bitcoin also boosted other virtual currencies. Ethereum was up 1.2 percent at $4,691.8.