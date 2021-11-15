10 things to know before the opening bell on November 15

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive opening on Monday, November 15, tracking strength across global markets. At 8:06 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange, an early indicator of the Nifty50 index, were up 91.5 points or 0.5 percent at 18,225. Equities in other Asian markets rose on Monday as US stock futures gained, though investors were cautious ahead of a batch of Chinese economic data due later in the day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent. Among other pre-market cues, Brent crude futures were up 0.5 percent at $81.6 per barrel. Bitcoin was up 1.6 percent at $65,661.