7. Bitcoin: The crypto market lost heat on Thursday, with Bitcoin falling by the most in 10 days, in line with the US equities. According to a CoinDesk report, analysts warned that “market might be primed for a fresh leg down.” At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading nearly 3 percent lower at $32,019. Ether was also trading 3 percent lower at $1,954 – below the $2,000 level for the second straight day.