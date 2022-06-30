10 things to know before opening bell on June 30



1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 0.27 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 fell 0.07 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 0.03 percent loss. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.74 percent lower while the Shanghai index rose by 0.52 percent at 7:30 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.28 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,821.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Snapping its four-day winning run, benchmark Sensex declined by over 150 points on Wednesday due to profit booking in IT, FMCG and banking shares following weak global trends and persistent foreign capital outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 150.48 points or 0.28 percent lower at 53,026.97 while the broader NSE Nifty declined by 51.10 points or 0.32 percent to 15,799.



5 / 10 GST Council | Briefing about deliberations at the two-day meeting of the GST Council, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the issue of rate rationalisation was not taken up during the meeting. The GST Council has asked the Group of Ministers to re-deliberate on levying a 28 percent tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery pending more consultations with stakeholders.



6 / 10 Rupee | Falling for the fourth session in a row, the rupee slid by 18 paise to close at a record low of 79.03 against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a rise in crude oil prices, a strong dollar overseas and persistent foreign capital outflows.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday. Brent crude price fell by 0.36 percent to 115.84 a barrel at 7:35 am.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold rose by 0.20 percent at $1,821.20 per ounce, as of 7:30 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell by 1.16 percent to $20,025.35 at 7:35 am on Thursday while Ethereum blockchain network fell 5.89 percent to $1,087.69 (Image: shutterstock)