10 things to know before opening bell on June 30

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India on Thursday. Briefing about deliberations at the two-day meeting of the GST Council, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the GST Council has asked the Group of Ministers to re-deliberate levying a 28 percent tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery. Whereas, falling for the fourth session in a row, the rupee slid by 18 paise to close at a record low of 79.03 against the US dollar. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on June 30: