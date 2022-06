1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 1.56 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 fell 2.01 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed 2.98 percent loss. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.89 percent lower, the Shanghai index rose by 0.04 percent at 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 1.01 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,693.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from early lows to close marginally up on Tuesday following fag-end buying in oil and gas, IT and auto stocks amid a recovery in global equities. BSE Sensex settled up 16.17 points or 0.03 percent at 53,177.45. The NSE Nifty gained 18.15 points or 0.11 percent to 15,850.20.



5 / 10 G7 Summit | G7 leaders urged China on Tuesday to use its influence with Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine and drop "expansive maritime claims" in the South China Sea, in an unprecedentedly tough criticism of Beijing's policies and human rights record. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee plunged by 48 paise to close at record low of 78.85 against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows and a surge in crude oil prices.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Wednesday. Brent crude price fell by 0.42 percent to 117.48 a barrel at 7:25 am.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold rose by 0.10 percent at $1,823.20 per ounce, as of 7:25 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell by 2.36 percent to $20,336.74 at 7:30 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network fell 3.78 percent to $1,150.58 (Image: shutterstock)