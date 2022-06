1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.20 percent on Monday. S&P 500 fell 0.30 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed 0.72 percent loss. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.46 percent higher, the Shanghai index fell by 0.32 percent at 7:30 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.15 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,753.20 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rallied nearly 1 percent to close at over two-week high levels on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 433.30 points or 0.82 percent to settle at 53,161.28, a level not seen since June 10. The NSE Nifty also gained 132.80 points or 0.85 percent to close above the 15,800 level.



5 / 10 G7 | The G7 nations promised to tighten the squeeze on Russia's finances with sanctions, including a deal to cap the price of Russian oil. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said its troops on high readiness would be massively boosted to over 300,000, with the Western alliance set to adopt a new strategy describing Moscow as a direct threat. (Image: reuters)



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined by 4 paise to close at its life-time low of 78.37 against US dollar on Monday due to persistent foreign fund outflows and slowdown fears.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday. Brent crude price rose by 1.04 percent to 116.29 a barrel at 7:30 am.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold rose by 0.04 percent at $1,825.70 per ounce, as of 7:35 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell by 2.88 percent to $20,653.36 at 7:35 am on Tuesday while Ethereum blockchain network lost 4.07 percent to $1,175.78 (Image: shutterstock)