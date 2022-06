1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 2.68 percent on Friday. S&P 500 gained 3.06 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed 3.34 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.82 percent higher, the Shanghai index rose by 0.56 percent at 7:15 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.88 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,858.80 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rose by nearly 1 percent on Friday, extending gains for a second straight day on the back of buying in auto, banking, and energy stocks in line with firm global trends. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced further by 462.26 points or 0.88 percent to settle at 52,727.98 while the Nifty rose by 142.60 points or 0.92 percent to settle at 15,699.25.



5 / 10 G7 summit | The US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the G7 group of nations will ban imports of Russian gold with the aim of crippling its war effort in Ukraine. The group is expected to formally announce its decision on Tuesday.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee on Friday slipped 1 paisa to close at its all-time low of 78.33 against the US dollar amid growing concerns over aggressive monetary policy tightening by central banks and relentless foreign capital outflows.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Monday. Brent crude price fell by 0.19 percent to 112.90 a barrel at 7:20 am.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold rose by 0.42 percent at $1,838.10 per ounce, as of 7:20 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell by 0.53 percent to $21,079.17 at 7:20 am on Monday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.76 percent to $1,214.10 (Image: shutterstock)