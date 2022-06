1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 0.64 percent. S&P 500 gained 0.95 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed 1.62 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.69 percent higher, the Shanghai index rose by 0.21 percent at 7:15 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.20 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,661.20 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday on the back of gains in auto, IT and banking shares, shrugging off US recession woes and mixed global trends. BSE Sensex rose by 443.19 points or 0.86 percent to settle at 52,265.72. The NSE Nifty advanced 143.35 points or 0.93 percent to 15,556.65 points.



5 / 10 GST Council | As states and the Centre gear up for the 47th GST Council meeting in Chandigarh next week, ostomy appliances, orthopaedic implants and Napa stones or tiles without mirror polishing are some key goods on which rate changes are suggested, sources tell CNBC-TV18. (Image: shutterstock)



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee on Thursday closed at its all-time low of 78.32 against the US dollar as strong American currency and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Friday as nations seek to address global crude oil and fuel supply tightness. Brent crude price rose by 0.64 percent to 110.75 a barrel at 7:10 am



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold fell by 0.19 percent at $1,826.30 per ounce, as of 7:10 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 5.11 percent to $20, 085.52 at 7:15 am on Friday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 7.68 percent to $1,151.52 (Image: shutterstock)