1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 0.15 percent. S&P 500 also fell 0.13 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed 0.15 percent loss. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.54 percent higher, the Shanghai index rose by 0.34 percent at 7:15 am on Thrusday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.19 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,443.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Equity indices resumed their slide on Wednesday after a two-day breather. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 709.54 points or 1.35 percent to close at 51,822.53. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 225.50 points or 1.44 percent to 15,413.30.



5 / 10 RBI | India’s current account deficit narrowed to 1.5 percent of the GDP in the three months through March, down from 2.6 percent in the December quarter, RBI data released on Wednesday showed.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined by 19 paise to settle at an all-time low of 78.32 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to unabated foreign fund outflows and losses in the domestic equities.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Brent crude price fell by 1.69 percent to 109.71 a barrel at 7:10 am



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold gained 0.02 percent at $1,838.90 per ounce, as of 7:10 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 2.92 percent to $20,439.37 at 7:10 am on Thursday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 4.01 percent to $1,091.14 (Image: shutterstock)