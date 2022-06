1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 2.15 percent. S&P 500 gained 2.45 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 2.51 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.04 percent lower, the Shanghai index fell by 0.27 percent at 7:30 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.28 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,590.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | The Sensex and Nifty advanced for the second straight session on Tuesday, powered by across-the-board buying amid a bullish trend in global equities. BSE Sensex zoomed 934.23 points or 1.81 percent to settle at 52,532.07 while the NSE Nifty climbed 288.65 points or 1.88 percent to finish at 15,638.80.



5 / 10 SEBI | Capital markets regulator SEBI has allowed mutual funds to resume investing in international stocks within the aggregate mandated limit of $7 billion for the industry. In January, the regulatory body had asked mutual fund houses to stop taking fresh subscriptions in schemes investing in overseas stocks.



6 / 10 Rupee | Snapping its three-day rising streak, the rupee declined 15 paise to close at 78.13 against the US dollar on Tuesday as persistent foreign fund outflows and a jump in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Crude oil | Brent crude price fell by 2.19 percent to 112.11 a barrel at 7:30 am



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold fell 0.50 percent at $1,829.50 per ounce, as of 7:35 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 1.75 percent to $20,382.60 at 7:35 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 0.51 percent to $1,096.85 (Image: shutterstock)