1 / 10 Wall Street | Wall Street remained closed on Monday due to official market holiday on account of Juneteenth National Independence Day. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index slipped 0.13 percent. S&P 500 gained 0.22 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 1.43 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.67 percent higher, the Shanghai index fell by 0.06 percent at 7:10 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.04 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,364.20 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Snapping a six-day losing run, equity indices settled in the green after a highly volatile session on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 237 points or 0.46 percent to settle at 51,597.84. The NSE Nifty ended 56.65 points or 0.37 percent higher at 15,350.15



5 / 10 Ministry of Finance | India is facing near-term challenges in managing its fiscal deficit, sustaining economic growth, reining in inflation and containing the current account deficit but is relatively better placed to weather these headwinds compared to other nations, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic report. But, the report also raised alarm over re-emergence of twin deficit problem due to rising commodity prices and subsidies.



6 / 10 Rupee | Rising for the third straight session, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 77.98 against the US dollar on Monday as crude oil prices retreated from elevated levels. The local unit opened strong at 77.98 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 77.87 and a low of 78.03.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Brent crude price rose by 1.16 percent to 115.41 a barrel at 7:15 am



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold gained 0.11 percent at $1,842.70 per ounce, as of 7:15 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 2.39 percent to $20,572.96 at 7:20 am on Tuesday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 2.19 percent to $1,125.34 (Image: shutterstock)