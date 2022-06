1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average index slipped 0.13 percent on Friday. S&P 500 gained 0.22 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 1.43 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.75 percent lower, the Shanghai index fell by 0.03 percent at 7:15 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.39 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,275 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices extended their losing streak to the sixth straight session on Friday, with BSE declining 135.37 points or 0.26 percent to settle at 51,360.42. The NSE Nifty went lower by 67.10 points or 0.44 percent to end at 15,293.50.



5 / 10 PSB | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her first review meeting after the 2022-23 budget, is scheduled to meet heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday. She will review the performance of the lenders and the progress made by them on various schemes launched by the government for the revival of the economy.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee advanced 5 paise to settle at 78.05 against the US dollar on Friday amid a muted trend in domestic equities and unabated foreign capital outflows.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Brent crude price fell by 0.17 percent to 112.93 a barrel at 7:15 am.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold gained 0.05 percent at $1,841.60 per ounce, as of 7:15 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 8.74 percent to $19,696.70 at 7:20 am on Monday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 15.72 percent to $1,068.62. (Image: shutterstock)