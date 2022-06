1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average index slipped 2.42 percent on Thursday. S&P 500 declined 3.25 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witness 4.08 percent fall. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 2.10 percent lower, the Shanghai index fell by 0.03 percent at 7:10 AM on Friday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,342.0 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:10 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Equity benchmarks reeled for the fifth straight day to finish in tandem with weak global equities after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates. BSE benchmark Sensex failed to hold on to the early gains and plummeted 1,045.60 points or 1.99 percent to settle at 51,495.79- the lowest in over 12 months. NSE Nifty also plunged 331.55 points or 2.11 percent to close at 15,360.60.



5 / 10 RBI | The Reserve Bank of India turned net purchaser of the US currency in April, after it bought USD 11.965 billion and sold USD 10 billion in the spot market, according to RBI's monthly bulletin for June. In March 2022, RBI had net sold USD 20.101 billion.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee recovered from its record low to close 12 paise higher at 78.10 against the dollar on Thursday, tracking the overnight weakness of the dollar and falling crude oil prices



7 / 10 Crude oil | Brent crude price fell by 0.74 percent to 118.96 a barrel at 7:10 AM.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold fell by 0.10 percent at $1,847.30 per ounce, as of 7:25 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin dropped by 4.79 percent to $20,724.96 at 7:15 AM on Friday while Ethereum blockchain network dropped by 7.03 percent to $1,107.54. (Image: shutterstock)