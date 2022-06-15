

1 / 10 Wall Street | US equities witnessed a minor fall amid expected aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index slipped 0.5 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 declined 0.38 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index rose 0.18 percent. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.6 percent lower, the Shanghai index rose by 0.61 percent at 7:20 AM on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.13 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,713.58 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Indian indices fell for the third straight day on Tuesday amid largely weak global markets. BSE benchmark dropped 153.13 points or 0.29 percent to settle at 52,693.57 while Nifty 50 declined by 42.30 points or 0.27 percent to end at 15,732.10



5 / 10 Federal Reserve | US central bankers opened their two-day policy meeting on Tuesday amid a blistering inflation surge that has ignited predictions the Fed will approve the biggest interest rate hike in more than 27 years. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee surrendered early gains to close unchanged at its lifetime low of 78.04 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a weak greenback overseas.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Crude oil prices rose due to tight supply on Wednesday morning. Brent crude price rose by 0.02 percent to 121.23 a barrel at 7 AM.



8 / 10 Gold | After witnessing fall on Tuesday, spot gold rose by 0.07 percent at $1,814.6 per ounce, as of 7 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin dropped by 4.7 percent to $22,108.60 at 7:10 AM on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network dropped by 1.2 percent to $1,212.98. (Image: shutterstock)