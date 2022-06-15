Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 0.13 percent. US equities witnessed fall on Tuesday as fears grow that the expected aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve while Asian shares gained on Wednesday after Wall Street's fall. Federal Reserve opened their two-day policy meeting Tuesday amid a blistering inflation surge that has ignited predictions the US central bank will approve the biggest interest rate hike in more than 27 years. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on June 15: