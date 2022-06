1 / 10 Wall Street | US equities tumbled on Monday as fears grow that the expected aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve would push the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index slipped 2.7 percent on Monday. S&P 500 declined 3.8 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index gave up 4.6 percent. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.8 percent lower, the Shanghai index fell about 1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 1.3 percent in Tuesday morning trade. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 100 points or 0.63 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,678.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on June 13 amid a selloff in the global markets on worries of an aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and ahead of domestic CPI inflation data. The Sensex closed 1,456.74 points down at 52,846.70, and the Nifty shut shop at 15,774.40, down 427.40 points.



5 / 10 Retail inflation: India's headline retail inflation eases slightly to 7.04 percent in May from 7.79 percent in April, government data shows. It's the fifth consecutive month in which inflation has been above the 6 percent upper band of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee hit a fresh all-time low on Monday amid dollar gaining strength. The currency depreciated by 11 paise to close at a record low of 78.04.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Crude oil prices rose due to tight supply on Tuesday morning. Brent crude price stands at 122.36 a barrel, 0.07 percent increase at 7:10 am.



8 / 10 Gold | After witnessing fall on Monday, Spot gold was again down by 0.2 percent at $1,826.5 per ounce, as of 7.10 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin dropped 21.7 percent to $21,567.50 at 6:45 AM on Tuesday while Ethereum blockchain network dropped by 20.8 percent to $1,173.84.