1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average index slipped 2.7 percent last Friday. S&P 500 declined 2.9 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index gave up 3.5 percent. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 2.8 percent lower, the Shanghai index fell about 1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 2.8 percent in Monday morning trade. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 284 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,901 levels on the Singaporean exchange.



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Indian equity benchmarks fell on Friday amid weakness across sectors, suffering their worst single-day fall in three weeks, as investors globally feared aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates will hamper economic growth. The Sensex dropped 1,016.8 points to end at 54,303.4 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,201.8, down 1.7 percent from its previous close.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee hit a fresh all-time low on Friday amid dollar gaining strength and elevated global crude oil prices. The currency closed at a record low of 77.84 against the dollar after hitting 77.88 in intraday trading.



6 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices slipped as COVID cases flare-up in Beijing quelled hopes for a rapid pick-up in China's fuel demand, while worries about global inflation and economic growth further depressed the market. Brent crude price stands at 119.77 a barrel, 1.88 percent decline at 7:50 am.



7 / 10 Gold | Gold edged down on Friday and headed for a weekly fall, as Treasury yields rose, with investors awaiting key monthly US inflation data that is due later in the day for cues on the future of monetary policy. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,846.22 per ounce, as of 6:08 am. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Crypto market was in the red with Bitcoin down 0.9 percent in last 24 hours to $29,879.22 while Ethereum was trading 0.8 percent lower at $1,778.81 at 7:34 am. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Federal Reserve | A steeper-than-expected rise in US consumer prices in May fuelled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Consumer prices hit a new four-decade high in May, rising 8.6 percent and topping what economists thought was the peak in March.