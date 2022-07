1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 1.12 percent on Thursday. S&P 500 rose 1.50 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 2.28 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.35 percent higher while the Shanghai index rose by 0.13 percent at 7:40 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.78 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,258.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Market benchmarks rose for a second straight session on Thursday, propped up by robust buying in consumption, metal and bank stocks amid a bullish trend overseas. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 427.49 points or 0.80 percent to close at 54,178.46. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 143.10 points or 0.89 percent to 16,132.90.



5 / 10 Boris Johnson | British PM Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday as leader of Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new Prime Minister after dozens of ministers quit his scandal-hit government. He told his cabinet on Thursday that "major fiscal decisions" should be left for his successor.



6 / 10 Rupee | Resuming its slide after a day's pause, the rupee declined 19 paise to close at 79.13 against the US dollar on Thursday as a firm greenback overseas and unabated foreign capital outflows outweighed the impact of RBI's measures to support the domestic currency.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.71 percent to 104.09 a barrel at 7:45 AM.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold rose by 0.04 percent at $1,740.50 per ounce, as of 7:45 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin rose by 8.65 percent to $22,100.65 at 7:45 am on Friday while Ethereum blockchain network rose by 8.34 percent to $1,252.58 (Image: shutterstock)