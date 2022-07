1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 0.23 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 rose 0.36 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 0.35 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.21 percent higher while the Shanghai index edge fell by 0.29 percent at 7:30 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.41 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,047.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded over 1 percent on Wednesday following buying in FMCG, financials and auto stocks amid softening crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE barometer climbed 616.62 points or 1.16 percent to settle at 53,750.97. The NSE Nifty shot up 178.95 points or 1.13 percent to 15,989.80.



5 / 10 RBI | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised overseas borrowing limits for companies and liberalised norms for foreign investments in government bonds as it announced a slew of measures to boost foreign exchange inflows in efforts to curb the fall of the rupee.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee sprung back 39 paise with its best single-day gain in over three months to close at 78.94 against the US currency on Wednesday after a sharp correction in crude oil.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Brent oil price fell by 1.91 percent to 98.96 a barrel.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold rose by 0.05 percent at $1,735.60 per ounce, as of 7:35 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin rose by 0.69 percent to $20,473.73 at 7:35 am on Thursday while Ethereum blockchain network rose by 3.56 percent to $1,181.89 (Image: shutterstock)