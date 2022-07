1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.42 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 rose 0.16 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 1.75 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.98 percent lower while the Shanghai index edge fell by 0.71 percent at 7:25 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.22 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,800.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday reversed its intra-day gains to close down by 100 points due to fag-end selling in FMCG, banking and IT stocks amid a weak opening in European stock markets. BSE declined by 100.42 points or 0.19 percent to settle at 53,134.35 points. The broader NSE Nifty also erased its intra-day gains and dipped 24.50 points or 0.15 percent to close at 15,810.85.



5 / 10 GST | Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Tuesday suggested that it would be better if India can first move the 5 percent, 12 percent, and 18 percent GST rates into two slabs.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee fell by 38 paise to close at its lifetime low of 79.33 against the US currency on Tuesday due to a stronger greenback overseas and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Brent oil price rose by 1.15 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday to 103.95 a barrel, after crashing for more than 9 percent on Tuesday.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold rose by 0.23 percent at $1,768.30 per ounce, as of 7:35 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin rose by 0.22 percent to $19,840.02 at 7:35 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 0.76 percent to $1,111.04 (Image: shutterstock)