1 / 10 Wall Street | Wall Street remained closed on Monday on account of Independence Day. Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 1.05 percent on Friday. S&P 500 rose 1.06 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 0.90 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.96 percent higher while the Shanghai index edge higher by 0.40 percent at 7:25 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.29 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,869.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Equity indices regained footing on Monday after a three-session losing streak as investors snapped up banking, FMCG and IT stocks amid a positive trend overseas. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained momentum as the session progressed to close 326.84 points or 0.62 percent higher at 53,234.77. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 83.30 points or 0.53 percent to 15,835.35.



5 / 10 CCPA | Amid rising consumer complaints, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday barred hotels and restaurants from levying service charge automatically or by default in food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee paired its early losses to close almost flat at 78.95 against the US dollar on Monday due to weakness in the greenback, lower crude oil prices and gains in the local stock markets.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Brent oil price rose by 0.77 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday to 114.37 a barrel.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold rose by 0.56 percent at $1,811.80 per ounce, as of 7:30 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin rose by 4.71 percent to $20,261.99 at 7:30 am on Tuesday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 7.60 percent to $1,150.34 (Image: shutterstock)