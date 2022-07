1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 1.05 percent on Friday. S&P 500 rose 1.06 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 0.90 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.07 percent higher while the Shanghai index edge lower by by 0.47 percent at 7:25 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.14 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,722.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark indices settled lower on Friday, with BSE benchmark declining 111.01 points or 0.21 percent to settle at 52,907.93. The NSE Nifty dipped 28.20 points or 0.18 percent to close at 15,752.05.



5 / 10 HDFC Bank and HDFC merger | HDFC Bank and parent HDFC inched closer to the merger process as stock exchanges — BSE and NSE gave thumbs up to their amalgamation scheme. The companies received 'observation letters' on Saturday.



6 / 10 Rupee | Snapping its five-session losing streak, the rupee rebounded from its lifetime low to close 12 paise higher at 78.94 against the US dollar on Friday amid efforts by the government to curb gold imports and check the current account deficit.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.59 percent in early Asian trade on Monday to 110.97 a barrel.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold rose by 0.36 percent at $1,808.30 per ounce, as of 7:30 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell by 0.25 percent to $19.192.00 at 7:25 am on Monday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.78 percent to $1,073.18 (Image: shutterstock)