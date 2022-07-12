10 things to know before opening bell on July 12

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India on Tuesday, with a fall of 0.68 percent. The rupee depreciated by 19 paise to close at its fresh lifetime low of 79.45 against the US dollar on Monday. The Reserve Bank asked banks to put in place additional arrangements for export and import transactions in Indian rupees in view of increasing interest of the global trading community in the domestic currency. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on July 12: