10 things to know before opening bell on July 12



1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.52 percent on Monday. S&P 500 fell 1.15 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 2.26 percent fall. (Image: Reuters



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.79 percent lower while the Shanghai index fell by 0.30 percent at 7:40 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.68 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,088.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Equity benchmarks ended three days of gains to close modestly in the red on Monday, weighed by bearish global cues and robust selling in IT counters following lacklustre Q1 results from TCS. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 86.61 points or 0.16 percent lower at 54,395.23. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 4.60 points or 0.03 percent to end at 16,216.



5 / 10 RBI | The Reserve Bank on Monday asked banks to put in place additional arrangements for export and import transactions in Indian rupees in view of increasing interest of the global trading community in the domestic currency. Banks will require prior approval from the Foreign Exchange Department of the RBI.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 19 paise to close at its fresh lifetime low of 79.45 against the US dollar on Monday amid broad-based dollar demand and foreign capital outflows.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.52 percent to 106.54 a barrel at 7:40 AM.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold gained by 0.06 percent at $1,732.50 per ounce, as of 7:40 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell by 4.37 percent to $19,908.11 at 7:45 am on Tuesday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 6.54 percent to $1,090.45 (Image: shutterstock)