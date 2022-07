1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.15 percent on Friday. S&P 500 fell 0.08 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 0.12 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.46 percent higher while the Shanghai index fell by 0.80 percent at 7:25 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.58 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,133.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark indices gained for the third day on Friday, with the Sensex climbing over 300 points amid mixed global market trends. BSE benchmark advanced 303.38 points or 0.56 percent to settle at 54,481.84. The broader NSE Nifty went higher by 87.70 points or 0.54 percent to end at 16,220.60.



5 / 10 SEBI | In a global first, the SEBI is planning to issue regular 'risk factor disclosures' on market trends, including surges and collapses, to help investors make right decisions by learning from the regulator's insights,



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined by 13 paise to close at 79.26 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a rebound in crude oil prices and the strength of the American currency overseas



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.62 percent to 106.39 a barrel at 7:35 AM.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold fell by 0.24 percent at $1,738.90 per ounce, as of 7:35 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell by 5.03 percent to $20,524.33 at 7:35 am on Monday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 5.43 percent to $1,150.80 (Image: shutterstock)