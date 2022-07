1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.82 percent on Thursday. S&P 500 fell 0.88 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 1.33 percent loss. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.78 percent lower while the Shanghai index edge lower by by 0.08 percent at 7:25 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.04 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,716.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Thursday as fag-end selling wiped out intra-day gains amid weak global trends. The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped 8.03 points or 0.02 percent to settle at 53,018.94. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 18.85 points or 0.12 percent to close at 15,780.25.



5 / 10 RBI | The RBI's 25th Financial Stability Report (FSR) said the growing threat of the crypto-assets ecosystem warrants drastic approaches by national authorities. Cryptocurrencies are clear danger, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday. (Image: AP)



6 / 10 Rupee | Sliding for the fifth straight session, the rupee fell 3 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 79.06 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a strong greenback overseas and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.



7 / 10 Crude oil | Brent oil price rose in early Asian trade on Friday to 114.81 a barrel.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold fell by 0.07 percent at $1,805.70 per ounce, as of 7:30 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin rose by 1.04 percent to $20,341.03 at 7:35 am on Friday while Ethereum blockchain network fell 1.27 percent to $1,094.83 (Image: shutterstock)